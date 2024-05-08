UAE prioritises sustainability, diversification

The 13th edition of the AIM Congress kicked off in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Adapting to A Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development”….reports Asian Lite News

The 13th AIM Congress commenced in Abu Dhabi, with an opening ceremony emphasising the importance of adapting to a shifting investment landscape to foster global economic development.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the significance of this year’s congress theme, “Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development,” amidst ongoing global recovery and renewed economic optimism.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi underscored the rapid transformations and unprecedented opportunities for global economic development, while acknowledging the interlocking challenges that have tested nations worldwide. He emphasised the critical need for sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity in today’s interconnected world.

The Minister reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development, economic diversification, and innovation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He highlighted the nation’s ambitious goals outlined in the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, positioning the UAE as a beacon of stability, investment hub, and catalyst for progress regionally and globally.

Highlighting the UAE’s magnetism for investment and opportunity, Dr. Al Zeyoudi cited the 2023 World Investment Report by UNCTAD, which showcased a significant surge in FDI inflows to the UAE in 2022, reaching US$22.7 billion. This propelled the UAE to the 16th position in FDI inflows globally, with the nation claiming top spots in West Asia and MENA regions.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi stressed that these investment flows are powering new economic sectors, supporting innovation, and fostering capabilities, driving the UAE towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. He urged attendees to seize the opportunity to harness the power of investments for the greater good, creating shared value and enduring new partnerships that transcend borders and transform lives.

The opening ceremony set the stage for a productive forum at the AIM Congress, fostering dialogue and collaboration towards a shared vision for a better world.

‘Inclusive, universal investment landscape’

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised how the UAE’s investment journey has evolved and expanded over time, highlighting that the country has become a key source of FDI on a global scale.

During the keynote address at the opening of the AIM Congress, Sheikh Saud stated, “The UAE has always understood that development can, and should, be reciprocal. I am convinced that by joining forces, we can establish a new investment landscape, with growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and as far as possible, universal.”

Sheikh Saud also spoke of the UAE’s progress and how strong and inspiring leadership is pivotal to the nation’s success. He said, “The UAE has demonstrated that when wisdom and a sense of duty meet vision and hard work, anything is possible. The commitment shown by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to our people and our future inspires us all, and His Highness has shown that, with the right vision, and the right plan, dreams can come true.”

On the UAE’s economic development since its foundation, Sheikh Saud said that it would have remained a dream had it not been for continual and strenuous effort. “A dream is just a dream without hard work,” he said. “Without a vision and a plan, and without a good strategy, work without purpose may lead to chaos and a waste of a country’s resources. When it comes to delivering outcomes, wisdom and a sense of duty are the differentiators.”

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah went on to detail how the UAE has achieved such levels of investment and economic and social development. He stated, “Firstly, we channeled our strategic wealth into the construction of infrastructure, and the formation of robust institutions. Secondly, we concentrated on the soft infrastructure – the establishment of a regulatory, legal and commercial environment that gives investors’ confidence. Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, we nurtured our greatest asset, our people, understanding that to thrive we needed to educate the generations, and the leaders, to come.”

AIM Congress 2024, supported by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as the lead partner, witnessed significant attendance on its first day. Notable attendees included Ministers, Government Officials, and decision-makers from around the world, in addition to leading investors, major corporations, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, international organisations, and more than 12,000 visitors from over 175 countries.

AIM Congress, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, aims to formulate investment strategies and policies, promote investment and economic opportunities, enhance international economic relations, and devise innovative solutions to address current and future global challenges and developments, ultimately striving towards a prosperous and sustainable global economy.

