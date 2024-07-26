UAE proposes ‘temporary mission’ to restore order in Gaza

Al Hashimy added that as part of the UAE’s historic commitment to the Palestinians, the country continues to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and supplies to the Gaza Strip…reports Asian Lite News

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE believes that securing stability and peace in the region, can only be achieved through a sustainable and just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and a political path that leads to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, existing in security and peace alongside the State of Israel, in accordance with bilateral agreements and international law.

Furthermore, it is crucial that any solution enhances the humanitarian response to the ongoing tragic situation in the Gaza Strip.

Al Hashimy added that as part of the UAE’s historic commitment to the Palestinians, the country continues to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and supplies to the Gaza Strip, following the directives of its leadership. The UAE is steadfastly committed to extending a helping hand to the Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives whether via land, sea, or air routes.

She also highlighted that during the past ten months, the UAE has dispatched 39,756 tonnes of urgent supplies to the Gaza Strip through 8 ships, 1,271 trucks, and 337 flights. Furthermore, Al Hashimy stated that the UAE will continue to extensively work – through its leading and pioneering role – with the UN and international partners to intensify necessary efforts to support all endeavours aiming to alleviate the humanitarian suffering.

Furthermore, Al Hashimy underscored that a return to the status quo before 7th October 2023 cannot achieve the desired sustainable peace for both the Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider international community. The UAE believes that the first step to achieve peace and security in the Palestinian Territory and the region is through an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all hostages and detainees.

Al Hashimy stated that consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government. A credible, and independent new Prime Minister must lead this government, ensuring transparent operations aligned with the highest global standards. Additionally, the government must commit to necessary reforms to address the challenges faced by Palestinians, fulfil their legitimate aspirations for independence and statehood, achieve growth and security, and also be able to take on the responsibility for rebuilding Gaza. This international mission will be responsible for efficiently responding to the humanitarian crisis the citizens in Gaza are facing, establishing law and order, laying the groundwork for governance, and paving the way to reunite Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority.

In this regard, Al Hashimy stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must do its part to achieve the vision of the international community according to international law and human rights principles. Gaza cannot recover if it continues to live under a blockade, or if the legitimate Palestinian Authority is not allowed to take on its responsibilities and to stop withholding its financing, highlighting the need to halt constructing settlements and violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Al Hashimy emphasised that the UAE believes in the importance of intensifying efforts by regional and international partners, as well as coordinating collective action to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians and all nations in the region. She also affirmed the significance role of the United States within these endeavours, including rebuilding Gaza, and also promoting peace, together with the countries of the region. Critical elements for the success of the international mission is an American commitment to achieving the two-state solution, and Palestinian reforms.

Al Hashimy also affirmed that the UAE will continue its extensive humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and stands ready to actively contribute as part of a sustainable endeavour that resolves the conflict in line with the two-state solution, in partnership with the regional and international community. The outcome we endeavour to achieve extends beyond the Gaza Strip and necessitates comprehensive cooperation. Moreover, establishing peace is to everyone’s advantage on a broader scale, benefiting the entire Middle East and the global community.

