UAE unveils 10-year Blue Residency visa

The UAE has announced a 10-year Blue Residency visa for individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environment protection.

This was approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“In alignment with the national directives declared by the UAE President, to designate 2024 as the year of sustainability in the UAE, we introduced the “Blue Residency” a ten-years residency granted to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environment protection, whether in marine life, land-based ecosystems, or air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or related fields. The sustainability of our economy is now linked to the sustainability of our environment… Our national orientations are clear and firm in this area.”

This is the first long-term residency for individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in the field of environment action and sustainability both inside and outside the United Arab Emirates.

The Blue Residency aims to amplify and maintain the UAE’s efforts in sustainability and goes in line with the directives of the UAE President to extend the initiative of the Year of Sustainability of 2023 to include the year 2024.

The visa will specifically be granted to supporters of environmental action, including members of international organisations, international companies, members of associations and non-governmental organisations, global award winners, and distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work from both Emirati nationals and responsible residents advocate of environment protection.

Sustainability advocates and experts who are interested in the UAE Blue Residency are invited to submit their applications directly through the services of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, or through nominations by competent authorities in the state for the individuals recommended for it.

‘Cementing UAE’s role’

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and COP28 President, said that the UAE’s visionary leadership in sustainability is rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues today with the groundbreaking announcement of the launch of the ‘Blue Residency Visa.’

“Building on the momentum of COP28, which concluded last December with the landmark UAE Consensus, this initiative further cements the UAE’s role as a global leader in sustainability, environmental stewardship, and nature conservation.,” said Dr Al Jaber in a statement marking the adoption of the Blue Residency Visa System today.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with the UAE’s extended Year of Sustainability, reflecting the nation’s remarkable success in hosting COP28,” said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

“The conference was a paradigm shift, showcasing the UAE’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, and developing a united global approach to the challenges of climate change. This visa will build on that good work and will help further establish the UAE as a frontrunner in the development of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that can help address climate change.”

The minister added: “The ‘Blue Residency Visa’ aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development. It underscores the nation’s dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet.”

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the new residency scheme reflects UAE’s aim to enhance climate action and redouble environment conservation efforts in the country.

Al Dahak said: “The approval of the Blue Residency comes in line with the Year of Sustainability, as it recognises the efforts of individuals who contribute to enriching climate and environmental work in the country. It also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainability and spotlights its role in creating climate-smart and environmentally friendly solutions. The approval of the residency will go a long way in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050.”

The minister added: “We are working in cooperation with all relevant authorities in the UAE to implement its climate and environmental plans and support its national goals by engaging the private sector and community members in the country’s sustainable development. The Blue Residency will have a major role in attracting talents in the field including innovators, and climate champions from all over the world, who will contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s work in fostering a sustainable future for all.”

