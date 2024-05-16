UAE-made MBZ-SAT approved for launch in October

The MBZ-SAT is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket, and will further solidify the UAE’s position in the global space industry…reports Asian Lite News

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), officially approved the MBZ-SAT for launch no earlier than October 2024, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s space endeavours.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest updates and upcoming phases of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, and the latest addition to the UAE Satellite Programme, during his visit to the headquarters of MBRSC.

The briefing covered the satellite’s development, its capabilities, and the strategic plan for its deployment.

“We are on the brink of a transformative era in space exploration, and the upcoming launch of MBZ-SAT marks a pivotal moment that affirms the UAE’s growing influence as a significant global contributor to the field of space technology,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Through our innovative endeavours and the dedicated efforts at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, we are committed to not only advancing our nation’s capacity in space technology but also contributing valuable knowledge and insights that will benefit the wider region and the international community,” he added.

He further visited the clean room holding the MBZ-SAT and signed off on a plaque bearing the logo of the satellite. During the visit, he engaged with the team responsible for the satellite’s development, and was updated on the technical details and objectives of MBZ-SAT.

Following the successful development of MBZ-SAT, the upcoming phase involves environmental testing, which is crucial to ensuring its resilience and functionality in the harsh conditions of space.

Once the environmental testing is successfully completed, the final launch preparations will commence.

The MBZ-SAT is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket, and will further solidify the UAE’s position in the global space industry and its commitment to advancing space science and technology.

MBZ-SAT, 100% fully developed and built by a team of Emirati engineers, represents a leap forward in technological prowess.

he development of the satellite has played a key role in enhancing the sustainable space economy in the UAE.

By involving local companies in the manufacturing of nearly 90% of its mechanical structures and most of its electronic modules, the satellite has significantly advanced the localisation of aerospace manufacturing in the region.

Additionally, equipped with one of the most powerful cameras ever developed in the region, the MBZ-SAT can capture high-resolution images with unprecedented clarity, covering areas less than one square metre in size.

ALSO READ: UAE mourns death of Sheikh Hazza

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]