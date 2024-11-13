UAE urges swift climate action efforts 

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship and commitment to the principles of sustainable development…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening session of the COP29 World Leaders Climate Action Summit and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to helping accelerate climate action and build a climate resilient economy for the future.

Inaugurated by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, the COP29 climate conference is being hosted in Baku from 11th to 22nd November under the slogan ‘In Solidarity for a Green World.’

On the occasion of his participation in the summit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE’s deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship and commitment to the principles of sustainable development.

He highlighted that this dedication led to the UAE’s hosting of COP28 last year, during which the country championed international cooperation to provide an effective response to the first Global Stocktake assessing progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

His Highness emphasised that continued constructive international collaboration on climate action can pave the way for a new era of sustainable economic and social growth that benefits all nations. He framed climate action as a unique opportunity for advancement, rather than a burden, noting that the historic UAE Consensus delivered at COP28 confirmed a shared global resolve to achieve a systematic, responsible, fair, and rational transition within the energy sector.

The agreement also provided a roadmap for meeting the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and succeeded in restoring trust in the multilateral system through commitments to previous financial pledges and efforts to mobilise climate funding for the most vulnerable nations and communities.

His Highness called on all parties to prioritise mutual understanding over division, stressing that the collective mission now is to work together for the greater good of humanity.

Upon his arrival at the COP29 venue earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed by the President of Azerbaijan His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, and His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

His Highness also engaged in cordial conversations with several delegation heads, discussing bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, as well as the important role of COP29 in enhancing international cooperation and accelerating global efforts to address climate change.

The UAE delegation accompanying His Highness the President participated in the opening session of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan welcomed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the beginning of his speech during the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29.

He congratulated His Highness on the historic “UAE Consensus” during COP28 and praised the UAE’s supportive efforts in hosting COP29.

In his speech, Aliyev said that the organisation of COP29 in Baku reflects his country’s appreciation of multilateralism and cross-culturalism, noting that more than 72,000 participants from more than 196 countries have registered to attend COP29.

He added that his country, as COP29 President, seeks to create consensus between developing and developed countries and establish South-North relations, noting that the mega projects initiated by Azerbaijan have changed the energy and transport routes in Eurasia.

He explained that his country pays great attention to export markets and endeavours with its partners to implement other important energy security projects, noting that one of them is the supply of energy through the bottom of the Black Sea.

In his speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that at COP28, held in the UAE last year, parties agreed to transition to an energy system free from conventional fuels that do not reduce emissions and to accelerate the use of zero-emission energy systems.

He stated that they have agreed to outline the pathway for improved climate adaptation, aligning it with the next round of nationally determined contributions and comprehensive national climate plans to maintain the 1.5°C target. “Now is the time to deliver on commitments,” he emphasised.

He added that the economic necessity is becoming more clear and urgent with each innovation in renewable energy use and price reduction. He described solar and wind energies as the most affordable sources of new electricity.

He said that no group, company or government can stop the clean energy revolution, but everyone must work to ensure that the transition is fair and swift in a way that can limit the global temperature rise to meet the 1.5°C target.

He emphasised that to achieve this goal the pace of global emissions reductions must reach nine per cent per year, and by 2030, reach 43 per cent below 2019 levels.

At this COP, it must be agreed to set rules for fair and efficient carbon markets that respect the rights of local communities and leave no room for land grabs by the next COP, he said. “New national climate action plans must be introduced at the economy-wide level.”

He spoke about the need to align national energy transition strategies and sustainable development priorities with climate action to attract the necessary investment. He said that this should be achieved in line with shared responsibilities, taking into account different national circumstances and capabilities.

