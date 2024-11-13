Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh2b Dubai Police projects 

These initiatives aim to bolster security and safety, invest in specialised police training, and enhance employee wellbeing through housing projects designed to promote family stability…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled a comprehensive AED2 billion Dubai Police development plan. These projects aim to enhance public safety, improve specialized police training, and increase family stability by offering housing benefits to employees. The announcement was made at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf, where His Highness was welcomed by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and other senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed commended Dubai Police for their dedication to public safety, noting Dubai’s position as a global leader in security through technology. He urged the force to keep setting new standards of excellence and innovation, reinforcing Dubai’s status as one of the safest cities in the world.

Among the projects, the Dubai Police Academy expansion in Al Ruwayyah 1 stands out with a budget of AED1 billion and covers 155 hectares. It will accommodate up to 2,500 students and offer residential, academic, and sports facilities. The academy’s design includes zones dedicated to residential, classroom, sports, and operational facilities, alongside a 3.5-kilometre track for cycling and running. The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.

In Hatta, a new training center will be opened next year, with facilities such as a sports field, shooting range, residential quarters, and classrooms to accommodate 180 students.

Another major initiative, ‘Area 56,’ will serve as a Unified Centre for Crime Prevention, integrating advanced data analysis and predictive policing technology to combat crime, traffic issues, and narcotics. With an AED300 million investment, the facility emphasizes digital transformation and AI capabilities.

The Dubai Police Housing initiative, with a budget of AED300 million, is designed to provide stable housing in Umm Al Daman. Scheduled for completion in 2026, it will include 246 apartments, green areas, retail outlets, sports centers, playgrounds, and more, supporting the well-being of Dubai Police families.

Additionally, His Highness reviewed other strategic projects, including the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency building in Al Ruwayyah, which will house training facilities, sports centers, and parking for specialized vehicles, with a 2026 completion target.

The Bur Dubai Police Station expansion, with an AED90.9 million budget, will introduce a Smart Police Station (SPS) and provide upgraded facilities for investigations, traffic services, and anti-narcotics operations. A new Forensic Medicine Building will enhance Dubai’s forensic capabilities, equipped with modern facilities such as virtual anatomy labs, a biobank, and advanced medical data research resources.

Notably, the plan includes the world’s first Floating Smart Police Station (SPS), set offshore at The World Islands. This unique facility, designed for water sports and yacht enthusiasts, will operate 24/7, offering automated services with no need for on-site personnel.

