Ukraine, EU extend freight transport deal for another year

Ukraine and the EU have amended and extended their agreement on freight transport liberalisation, which was due to expire on June 30, for another year, the Ukrainian government press service reported.

The updated deal includes provisions for prolonging the cancellation of special permits for haulers travelling between Ukraine and the EU.

At the same time, the agreement created new mutual obligations between the parties regarding transport licenses and the labelling of trucks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the “transport visa-free regime” with the EU would contribute to Ukraine’s integration into the European economic space and spur the country’s economy.

“It will ensure positive dynamics of exports to the EU countries, which will make us more economically sustainable,” Shmyhal added.

According to him, in the past 18 months, Ukraine’s exports to the EU increased by 48 per cent backed by permit-free freight transport travel.

Ukraine and the EU signed the freight transport deal in June 2022. At the end of last year, Polish carriers staged protests at several checkpoints on the Ukrainian border, demanding the return of the permit regime for Ukrainian haulers crossing into the EU.

The updated agreement includes a clause that a permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers could be automatically extended until the end of 2025.

Putin warns South Korea

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said South Korea would be making a “big mistake” if it supplies arms to Ukraine.

“If that happens, then we will make corresponding decisions that will not please the current leadership of South Korea,” Putin said on Thursday during a trip to Vietnam.

The South Korean government had earlier expressed concern over a new Russia-North Korea strategic partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked.

Seoul said the security commitments violated UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. It also suggested it could reconsider its long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to Kiev.

North Korea, ruled by President Kim Jong Un, is subject to far-reaching UN sanctions and import bans due to its nuclear weapons programme, including the trade in weapons and the transfer of military technologies to the country.

During a state visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, Putin signed the partnership agreement with Kim. At a press conference in Hanoi on Thursday, Putin called Seoul’s concerns unfounded.

