US airstrikes target ‘Iranian-backed groups’ in Syria 

CENTCOM confirmed that the rocket attack caused no injuries or damage to U.S. or allied forces or facilities. ..reports Asian Lite News

The United States launched airstrikes on Tuesday against facilities linked to an Iranian-backed militia in Syria, following a recent rocket attack on U.S. personnel in the area, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The strikes targeted the militia’s “weapons storage and logistics headquarters,” CENTCOM reported on social media, without identifying the specific group.

CENTCOM confirmed that the rocket attack caused no injuries or damage to U.S. or allied forces or facilities.

A day earlier, the U.S. had carried out airstrikes on nine sites associated with Iran-backed groups in response to ongoing drone and rocket attacks.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, reported that Monday’s strikes killed four fighters aligned with Iran.

The U.S. military has about 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, part of a coalition initially formed in 2014 to combat the Islamic State group.

Since the Gaza conflict escalated after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Iran groups have increasingly targeted U.S. forces in the region, citing Washington’s support for Israel.

The U.S. has responded with multiple strikes on Iran-backed groups following these incidents.

ALSO READ: ‘UK can strike Trump trade deal, rebuild EU ties’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]