US base in Iraq hit by drone attack, no damage reported

This incident occurs amidst rising regional tensions due to the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas….reports Asian Lite News

Two drones targeted the Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US-led coalition forces, on Tuesday evening, security officials reported Wednesday.

One drone was intercepted by defence systems outside the base, while the second exploded inside without causing injuries or damage, AFP reported.

This incident occurs amidst rising regional tensions due to the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Iran-backed groups in Iraq have largely ceased attacks on US troops recently but have threatened action if Hezbollah and Israel engage in war.

A senior security official in Baghdad suggested the attack aimed to pressure the Iraqi government during ongoing negotiations about the coalition’s future in Iraq, with Iran-backed factions demanding a withdrawal, AFP reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The US maintains approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of an international coalition formed in 2014 to combat Daesh.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed groups, has conducted over 175 attacks against US-led forces in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

Earlier attacks included an April rocket strike from northern Iraq on a coalition base in Syria and a January drone strike in Jordan that killed three US soldiers, prompting US retaliatory strikes on pro-Iran factions.

Baghdad is engaged in talks with Washington to negotiate a timeline for the coalition’s withdrawal, with an Iraqi delegation expected to visit Washington soon.

ALSO READ: Down with Covid, Biden’s targets Musk, Trump

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]