US delivers first batch of Abrams tanks to Taiwan 

Taiwan has taken delivery of 38 advanced M1A2 Abrams battle tanks from the United States, marking a significant step in modernising its military capabilities amidst growing tensions with China.

The tanks, part of a 108-unit order placed in 2019, arrived on the island late Sunday and were transferred to an army training base in Hsinchu, the defence ministry confirmed on Monday.

This marks the first new tank acquisition for Taiwan in three decades, with the remaining units expected by 2025 and 2026.

The Abrams tanks, renowned for their durability and advanced features, represent a major upgrade for Taiwan’s military.

The island’s current tank fleet consists of around 1,000 aging Taiwan-made CM 11 Brave Tiger and US-made M60A3 tanks, which are becoming increasingly outdated.

The procurement of the Abrams tanks, at a cost exceeding $1.2 billion, underscores Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defence posture against the looming threat of a Chinese invasion.

China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, has intensified military pressure on the self-governed island, frequently deploying warships and fighter jets near its borders.

Last week, Taiwan reported large-scale maritime drills by China, involving approximately 90 ships simulating blockades and attacks on foreign vessels.

Taiwan remains heavily reliant on US arms sales to bolster its defence, despite maintaining a robust homegrown defence industry.

However, a backlog in US arms deliveries, exacerbated by Covid-19 supply chain disruptions and priority shipments to Ukraine and Israel, has delayed some orders.

The backlog now exceeds $21 billion, according to the Cato Institute.

In response to rising tensions, Taiwan has ramped up its military spending, allocating a record $19 billion for defence in 2024.

The investment reflects Taiwan’s strategic focus on fortifying its defences and maintaining readiness against potential aggression from China.

