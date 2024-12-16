1 Billion Summit organises training, mentorship programmes 

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy from 11-13 January 2025, aims through this programme to support shortlisted startups…reports Asian Lite News

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced the launch of a training programme and a mentorship programme for the 1 Billion Pitches competition, the first of its kind globally.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy from 11-13 January 2025, aims through this programme to support shortlisted startups and entrepreneurs with groundbreaking content-focused projects. These finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of leading experts and investors for a chance to secure funding.

Led by global experts, including prominent investors and leaders from top consulting and investment firms, the training programme features virtual sessions during December, preceding the Summit with the aim of preparing startup owners for the competition.

The mentorship programme, on the other hand, follows a partnership between the Summit and BeyondCapital, a venture capital firm that supports entrepreneurs, VC managers, and pioneering investors within the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. BeyondCapital will lead this programme during the Summit, offering face-to-face guidance and mentorship to startup teams.

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, stated that the 1 Billion Pitches competition provides an ideal platform for content creators and startups to achieve their goals and navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

She noted that the partnership with BeyondCapital empowers participants with the expertise needed to thrive in the content industry, furthering the Summit’s mission of advancing digital media and cultivating a highly skilled creator base.

AlHammadi emphasised that the comprehensive training and mentorship programmes equips startups, entrepreneurs, and content creators to deliver compelling pitches that showcase their competitive advantages and inspire investor confidence.

Tamer Al-Salah, Managing Director at BeyondCapital, said, “The partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit supports our objective of fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving investment in knowledge-based startups, and empowering the next generation of high-growth companies in digital media and content creation.”

He noted how such mentorship and training programmes provide entrepreneurs, content creators, and startups with expert guidance from leading investors, enabling them to adapt to market changes, develop financial acumen and realistically identify revenue streams.

Al-Salah added, “BeyondCapital prioritises investing in high-growth startups in emerging markets, with a particular focus on financing, to stimulate economic growth and support innovative projects with positive community impact.”

The training programme comprises four main tracks: Strategy, Product, Growth, and Fundraising. Two lectures, each up to an hour long, will be dedicated to each track.

The programme prepares participants in the 1 Billion Pitches competition for investment rounds and fundraising, attracting ideal investors and stimulating early-stage investment in knowledge-based startups. It enhances creator and entrepreneur skills, fosters innovation, and equips them to manage risk and adapt to market changes, ultimately building trust with investors and facilitating access to funding.

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.

ALSO READ: Indian nationals return from crisis-hit Syria

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]