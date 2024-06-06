US denies Houthi attack on USS Eisenhower

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for targeting the Eisenhower carrier in the Red Sea twice in less than a week….reports Asian Lite News

The US military has denied the Houthis’ claim that their recent missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea struck and damaged the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower.

According to Voice of America, a US Central Command source stated on Wednesday that neither the USS Eisenhower nor any other US Navy ship was targeted by the Houthis. The source accused the Houthis of using misinformation to support their allegations.

“There is no truth to the Houthi claim of striking the USS Eisenhower or any US Navy vessel. This is part of an ongoing disinformation campaign by the Houthis,” the US Central Command told VOA.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for targeting the Eisenhower carrier in the Red Sea twice in less than a week. This was in response to US and UK bombings that killed at least 16 people in Hodeidah, western Yemen, on Thursday.

The Houthis claimed their missiles and drones “precisely” targeted the US carrier and posted photographs of the damaged ship on social media to support their claim.

Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, in a post on X, asked the US military to allow journalists to visit the US carrier to disprove their allegations, promising not to target US Navy ships during the visit.

“We asked you to allow a media mission and identify when it will visit the American warships. We pledge not to conduct any bombing operations during the visit,” Al-Houthi said.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command reported on Tuesday night that the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea from regions under their control in Yemen in the previous 24 hours. However, none of them struck any navy or commercial ships.

Over the last eight months, the Houthis have seized one commercial ship, destroyed another, and launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at commercial and navy ships in the international sea lanes off Yemen, as well as in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

The Houthis claim they exclusively target ships connected to or traveling to Israel to push Israel to cease its assault in Gaza. They attacked US ships following strikes by the US and UK in Yemen.

ALSO READ: Georgia appeals court pauses Trump’s election meddling case

ALSO READ: Houthi leader says 129 ships attacked during Red Sea campaign

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]