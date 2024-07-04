US envoy to hold talks in Paris amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Hochstein called for urgent de-escalation in cross-border fire exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel….reports Asian Lite News

US envoy Amos Hochstein scheduled to meet French officials in Paris on Wednesday to address the increasing cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, as reported by the New York Times.

Last month, Hochstein emphasised Washington’s efforts to prevent “a greater war” amidst escalating exchanges of fire along Lebanon’s southern border.

Hochstein also called for urgent de-escalation in cross-border fire exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel.

During his visit to Beirut, Hochstein said that it is in everyone’s interest to resolve the conflict along the blue line between Israel and Hezbollah quickly and diplomatically, noting it is “both achievable and urgent”.

Hochstein’s remarks came following his meeting with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, with whom he discussed a potential deal on Gaza with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US envoy also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who said that “Lebanon does not seek escalation, and what is required is to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and return to calm and stability on the southern border”.

Hochstein said that “a ceasefire in Gaza or an alternative diplomatic solution could also bring the conflict across the Blue Line to an end”.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

