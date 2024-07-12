US resuming shipments of 500-pound bombs to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later criticized the US stance, claiming a lack of prior ammunition supplies…..reports Asian Lite News

The United States has decided to resume sending 500lb bombs to Israel, following a pause that began in May due to concerns from the White House regarding their use in densely populated areas like Rafah in Gaza, media reported.

Initially held up because they were mixed with 2000lb bombs in a joint shipment, the US clarified that the lower-impact 500lb bombs will now proceed as part of regular procedures, BBC reported.

This decision coincides with ongoing Israeli military operations across Gaza, highlighted by leaflet drops urging Gaza City residents to seek safety in Deir al-Balah due to the area’s continued peril as a combat zone.

The delayed shipment had sparked diplomatic tensions, notably underscored during a Senate hearing where US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed the need for Israel to safeguard civilians in Rafah before launching major attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later criticized the US stance, claiming a lack of prior ammunition supplies.

Efforts to resolve the issue progressed after Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to Washington in late June, leading to discussions with US envoy Brett McGurk about imminent deliveries of critical munitions.

Despite the delay in bomb shipments, Israel has received other categories of US weaponry, though the ongoing suspension of 2000lb bombs remains a contentious issue between the two allies.

