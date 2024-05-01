With 286 medals, UAE leads Gulf Youth Games

Saudi Arabia secured second place with 136 medals…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE extended its lead of the first Gulf Youth Games 2024, tallying 286 medals, including 93 gold, 100 silver, and 93 bronze.

Held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah, under the theme “Our Gulf is One… Our Youth is Promising”, the event saw delegations from GCC countries compete and depart on Wednesday.

The Games not only strengthened bonds among GCC nations but also highlighted the importance of making such events regular, bolstering sports and nurturing athletes in the region.

Saudi Arabia secured second place with 136 medals, followed by Kuwait with 116 medals, Qatar with 72, Bahrain with 71, and Oman with 58.

