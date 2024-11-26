Zayed and Rashid Mural Unveiled in Hatta 

The launch of the world’s largest mosaic artwork forms part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which celebrates key national occasions from Flag Day on 3 November to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad on 2 December….reports Asian Lite News

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has officially unveiled the Zayed and Rashid Mural, the world’s largest mosaic art installation in Hatta, which pays tribute to the memory of the UAE’s founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The launch forms part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which celebrates key national occasions from Flag Day on 3 November to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad on 2 December.

The monumental 2,198.7 square metre mural on the slope of the Hatta Dam Water Falls, recreates a historical photograph of the founding fathers dating back to the time of the foundation of the UAE. The mosaic replaces a mural on the Hatta Dam Water Falls that also honoured the legacy of the UAE’s leaders. The mural has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest mosaic artwork.

The awe-inspiring artwork forms part of the latest edition of the Dubai Street Museum, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to highlight Dubai’s unique cultural identity, history, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks across the emirate.

The project marks another successful partnership between Brand Dubai and DEWA, in creating public artworks that enable the community to connect with Dubai’s public spaces and landmarks in new unique ways.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Hatta a prominent tourist and investment destination, while preserving its rich heritage and captivating natural beauty. We were honoured to contribute to this creative artwork, which features the images of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This aligns with the #ZayedAndRashid campaign launched by Brand Dubai under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE. This mural embodies the values of the Union, while highlighting the pivotal role of the founding fathers in establishing the UAE and laying the foundations of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.”

“In addition to its status as a leading tourist destination, Hatta Dam has become a platform for commemorating the history of the UAE and the vision of our founding fathers, which continues to inspire sustainable development. We are implementing a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant at Hatta Dam, the first of its kind in the GCC region, in addition to other sustainable projects that demonstrate Dubai’s leadership in innovation and sustainability, while supporting the vision of our wise leadership to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050,” added Al Tayer.

The public art project was led by the Russian artist Sergey Korbasov, with the support of over 100 local and international artisans hailing from around the globe. They worked for over four months to handcraft the mosaic using 1.2 million individual pieces, each measuring 5 x 5 cm, in a remarkable demonstration of artistic excellence.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains, the mosaic incorporates natural materials from the Hatta region, including rocks and soil, ensuring the artwork resonates with the local environment and heritage.

The waterfall cascading along the slope of the Hatta Dam adds another element of natural beauty to the installation. Crafted with innovative techniques, the mosaic’s colour scheme is inspired by the traditional attire of the founding fathers, imbuing the artwork with both historical and emotional depth.

ALSO READ: UAE arrests 3 over death of Jewish rabbi

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]