Zelensky calls on MBS in Jeddah

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday, media reports said.

Ukraine is bringing together dozens of world leaders and international organisations at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland this weekend to mount pressure on Russia and outline a path towards peace.

Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the Kingdom’s keenness and support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, while continuing to contribute to finding ways to mitigate the humanitarian impact.

The Ukrainian president expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Kingdom in this regard.

Zelensky arrived in the coastal city earlier on Wednesday and was received by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ukrainian President said the two leaders discussed preparations for the summit, “its expected outcomes and their possible implementation.”

Bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia were also discussed, Zelensky added.

Ukraine has invited more than 160 nations to participate at the summit and Zelensky has said garnering support from as many countries as possible will be key to the summit.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, who is also the Accompanying Minister, Saudi ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine Mohammed Al-Jabreen, and the Ukrainian president’s accompanying delegation.

