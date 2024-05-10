InterLnkd crowned winner of Start-up Pitch Battle

A total of 33 travel start-ups submitted entries for this year’s competition, a 158% increase compared to last year’s figures….reports Asian Lite News

InterLnkd overcame stiff competition on the final day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 to win the third ATM Start-up Pitch Battle, which was held in association with Intelak. The UK-headquartered company uses specific data points and an intelligent matching engine to link the travel and hospitality sectors with the fashion, beauty and retail industries.

A total of 33 travel start-ups submitted entries for this year’s competition, a 158% increase compared to last year’s figures. Finalists ClearQuote Technologies ME Ltd, stayK and InterLnkd presented to judges Sarah Saddouk, Director of Innovation – Entrepreneur.com and Mohammad Khoori, Ventures Team – Emirates Group.

Barry Klipp, Co-Founder and CEO of InterLnkd, outlined the company’s position as the first and only company to link the travel and hospitality industries with the fashion, beauty and retail industries to drive an incremental revenue stream to the former and a targeted sales solution to the latter.

Klipp said: “Using specific data points, and a unique intelligent matching engine built through AI algorithms, InterLnkd is able to connect thousands of bookings from travel and hospitality with thousands of products from fashion, beauty and retail to deliver incremental revenue streams to both parties.”

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “As we embrace entrepreneurship and innovation in travel at this year’s ATM, our pitch battle provides an ideal platform for emerging brands to unveil their cutting-edge industry solutions. Entrepreneurship in tourism is driving significant change across the industry, bringing forth creative ideas that enhance the traveller experience, optimise business operations, and build sustainable, culturally rich ventures that positively impact local communities.

