Rajinikanth Honoured with UAE Golden Visa, Tours Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi government has awarded Superstar Rajinikanth the prestigious UAE Golden Visa.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Emirates ID to the legendary actor in a function held at DCT HQ in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, prominent NRI and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, who facilitated the entire process along with other officials.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr. Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group for facilitating this Visa and for all his support” said Rajanikanth after receiving the UAE Golden visa.

The superstar also called on Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister for Tolerance at his palace in Abu Dhabi. Later Rajinikanth also went to the newly constructed BAPS Hindu Mandir for darshan and to the Sheikh Zayed Graand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Rajinikanth came to Abu Dhabi after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. Recently, Rajini was spotted travelling with Yusuffali in the latter’s Rolls Royce in Abu Dhabi, the video of which has gone viral in the social media. Yusuff Ali is the Chairman of Lulu Group, one of the largest business conglomerate in the middle east.

