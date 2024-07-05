Renowned Photographer Prashant Mukundan Dies, Aged 65

Prashant Mukundan (65), a distinguished former photojournalist from the UAE, has passed away. He worked for many years at Gulf Today, an English newspaper published in Sharjah.

Prashant began his career as a photographer at Al Amar Studio, one of the earliest studios in Kannur, located in the old bus stand area. In the late 1980s, he worked for Mathrubhumi Daily.

He later moved to the UAE, where he became one of the prominent photographers. He captured images of world leaders – such as Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Charan Singh – and celebrities from the arts, culture, and sports – such as Pele and Maradona. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards for his work.

He was the son of the late footballer KP Mukandan and Usha. He is survived by his wife, Nita Prashant, and children, Vinayak and Anjayaney. He also leaves behind his siblings: Nisha Ramesh, Neena Prakash, the late Latish Mukundan, and Sushant Mukundan.

Prashant was residing in Usha near Kannur Max Nursery.

The body will be brought to Krishna Griha on Chalad Pannenpara Road this evening and will be cremated at Payyambalam on Saturday at 10 AM.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]