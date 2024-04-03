UAE Lauds El-Sisi on Swearing-In Ceremony

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his swearing-in for a new presidential term… reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his swearing-in for a new presidential term.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also conveyed similar messages to the Egyptian President.

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have individually conveyed congratulatory messages for the same.

These messages were sent by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah. Additionally, similar messages were sent by their respective Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers to the Egyptian President.

