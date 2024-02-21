UK Parliament Hosts ‘Sankalp Divas’

British Parliament hosts an event commemorating India’s assertion of sovereignty over entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including occupied territories

Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK (JKSC), a London-based think-tank dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir research, hosted a significant event at the UK Parliament to observe India’s ‘Sankalp Divas’ (Resolution Day). The event marked the unanimous resolution passed by both Houses of the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994, reaffirming India’s unwavering stance that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the Indian Territory.

It emphasised India’s right to reclaim Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Gilgit and Baltistan, areas that fell victim to Pakistani aggression.

Attended by over 100 attendees, the gathering included members of the British Parliament, local councillors, community leaders, representatives from various organizations, and prominent members of the diaspora. Distinguished guests included MP Bob Blackman, MP Theresa Villiers, MP Elliot Colburn, and MP Virendra Sharma.

MP Theresa Villiers and Vinod Tikoo

The keynote speakers were Professor Sajjad Raja from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) who is currently residing in exile in the United Kingdom and Yana Mir a distinguished Kashmiri Activist, currently serving as a Senior Anchor with Bharat Express News Network.

The event provided a comprehensive overview of the socio-cultural and political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir underscoring the diverse multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-linguistic nature of J&K.

Senior Anchor with Bharat Express News Network, Yana Mir, received the Diversity Ambassador Award for championing diversity in the J&K region. She outlined the progress following the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing improved security, government initiatives, and funds allocation. Yana also commended the Indian army’s efforts, including deradicalization programs and substantial investments in youth for sports and education, countering media narratives that vilifies the Indian Army.

UK Parliament Hosts ‘Sankalp Divas’

Yana also said that she is not a Malala who had to leave her country due to terrorism but will stay in her motherland India, in Kashmir and be part of it’s development story.

Sajjad Raja underscored the egregious violation of basic human rights in PoJK, expressing emotional concern over the inaction or apathy by the Indian government despite its resolution and rightful claim over the Pakistani occupied territories. He urged individuals to voice their concerns and stand against Pakistan’s illegal occupation of PoJK.

Yana Mir, Senior Anchor with Bharat Express News Network, with Theresa Villiers MP

All the parliamentarians expressed their appreciation for the shared insights and encouraged the continuation of such events to unveil the ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir, a perspective often absent from the mainstream narrative. They stressed the importance of ongoing interactions on this subject.

The event culminated on a note of optimism, with participants expressing a palpable enthusiasm for further delving into the intricacies of the Jammu and Kashmir region. JKSC UK fervently encouraged attendees to actively engage in forthcoming discussions, emphasizing the pivotal role of countering misinformation to foster a well-informed public discourse concerning the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre UK is a think-tank committed to providing in-depth analysis and research on the Jammu and Kashmir region. It serves as a credible source of comprehensive information, aiming to contribute to informed discussions and understanding of the complexities of the region.

Bob Blackman MP addressing the ‘Sankalp Divas’ at British Parliament UK Parliament Hosts ‘Sankalp Divas’ UK Parliament Hosts ‘Sankalp Divas’ Professor Sajjad Raja MP Theresa Villiers and Vonod Tikoo

