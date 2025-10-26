‘Homebound’ to Open DIFF

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed feature Homebound, India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, is set to open the 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF). The much-anticipated festival, running from October 30 to November 2, will close with Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees, which recently won accolades at the Venice Film Festival.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound continues to generate buzz both domestically and internationally for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. DIFF’s choice to feature the film as its opening highlight underscores the festival’s commitment to spotlighting India’s best independent cinema.

This year’s edition also marks a continued partnership with the Sydney Film Festival, bringing Australian voices to the Himalayan hills. Two standout selections from Australia will be showcased — Lesbian Space Princess, a queer sci-fi adventure by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese, and Gabrielle Brady’s evocative The Wolves Always Come at Night, Australia’s official Oscar submission for 2026.

The international programming lineup is equally rich and diverse. Among the major highlights are Bhutan’s Oscar contender I, The Song by Dechen Roder, and Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s Cactus Pears, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. Irish filmmaker Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, a bold Irish-language film, and Raoul Peck’s provocative documentary Orwell 2+2=5 also feature prominently.

Other notable films include Romeria by Spanish filmmaker Carla Simon, Hlynur Palmason’s Cannes entry The Love That Remains, and Cutting Through Rocks, a striking documentary by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni. Indian entries such as Prabhash Chandra’s Alaav, Kunsang Kyirong’s 100 Sunset, and Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Full Plate — which premiered at Busan and stars Kirti Kulhari and Sharib Hashmi — round out a robust and globally diverse selection.

In addition to screenings, DIFF 2025 promises to be a hub for dialogue and learning. Celebrated filmmaker Kiran Rao will host a masterclass, offering insights into her cinematic journey and creative process. Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain is also scheduled to conduct a session focused on bringing authenticity to performances across different cultural narratives.

The festival’s Programming Director, Bina Paul, has curated a lineup that balances emerging voices with established names. One of the most anticipated special presentations is Andrey Tarkovsky: A Cinema Prayer, a documentary by the legendary filmmaker’s son, Andrey A. Tarkovsky. He will attend the screening and share rare archival footage, along with personal insights into his father’s cinematic legacy.

Reflecting on the journey of DIFF, festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam said, “We never set out to become one of the most prominent independent festivals in the country. We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains.”

Now in its 14th year, DIFF continues to thrive — not through glamour, but through community, trust, and passion for independent storytelling.