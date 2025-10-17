Al Olama champions clean energy drive in Cairo

Al Olama noted that the UAE has already made significant strides in renewable energy, with the country’s installed clean energy capacity surpassing 6.7 gigawatts….reports Asian Lite News

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in the global energy transition during his visit to the Egypt Energy and FIREX 2025 Exhibition in Cairo, held from 14–16 October. The event brought together governments, regional authorities, and international firms specialising in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean technologies.

During the exhibition, Al Olama toured the pavilions showcasing innovative solutions for clean energy, sustainability, and resource efficiency. He emphasised the critical role of such events in fostering knowledge exchange and enhancing cooperation among countries to advance low-carbon energy systems.

“The UAE is committed to solidifying its position as a global partner in achieving climate neutrality through pioneering initiatives and flagship projects that accelerate the energy transition, while balancing sustainability with economic growth,” Al Olama said. He pointed to the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), recently launched by the UAE, as a prime example of impactful international collaboration. GEEA promotes partnerships between governments and the private sector to drive energy-saving technologies and reduce emissions across industries.

Al Olama noted that the UAE has already made significant strides in renewable energy, with the country’s installed clean energy capacity surpassing 6.7 gigawatts. He also highlighted the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, aimed at positioning the UAE among the world’s leading producers and exporters of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031. These initiatives, he said, support the country’s broader vision for sustainable economic growth and climate neutrality.

He further explained that the UAE’s energy strategy aligns closely with global trends towards a low-carbon economy, positioning the nation as a regional and international leader in innovation and sustainability. Exhibitions like Egypt Energy & FIREX, he said, are vital platforms for exchanging expertise, exploring emerging technologies, and strengthening partnerships to ensure a resilient and sustainable energy future.

By combining ambitious renewable energy projects, international collaboration, and forward-looking policy frameworks, the UAE continues to set benchmarks for the region and the world in achieving energy efficiency, sustainable development, and low-carbon growth.a