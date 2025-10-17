UAE strengthens ties with WEF

During discussions, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and building frameworks that support forward-looking solutions to global challenges….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during the opening of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 in Dubai. The event, organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the WEF, runs until 16 October and brings together leading experts from around the world.

The high-level meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

During discussions, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and building frameworks that support forward-looking solutions to global challenges. She emphasised that these efforts contribute directly to enhancing quality of life worldwide and advancing sectors critical to public wellbeing.

“In line with the UAE’s strategic objectives, the Global Future Councils focus on optimising advanced technology investments, driving digital transformation, and enhancing cybersecurity,” Sheikha Latifa said. “These pillars collectively establish a strong foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future. Understanding how to turn global challenges into opportunities is essential for driving positive impact, achieved through innovative and proactive solutions that improve lives and strengthen communities.”

Brende praised the UAE’s leadership in hosting the councils and commended the enabling environment that allows the WEF and UAE to anticipate future sectoral trends and address global challenges effectively. He underlined the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and WEF, which has delivered lasting positive outcomes worldwide.

The Global Future Councils form a cornerstone of UAE-WEF collaboration. Over the past 16 years, the initiative has convened more than 900 councils, engaging over 12,000 experts to tackle pressing issues shaping the present and future of humanity. This year, over 700 experts from 93 countries are participating, covering 37 councils across six main pillars. For the first time, the annual Cybersecurity Council meeting is held alongside the Global Future Councils, enhancing integration and inclusivity across critical sectors.

The UAE’s role as a global hub for innovation, technology, and strategic foresight was reinforced through the event, reflecting its vision to lead on digital transformation, cybersecurity, and sustainable development. Experts and policymakers convening in Dubai are expected to set actionable strategies that will shape the global agenda in the years ahead.