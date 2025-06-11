Almonds Combat Metabolic Syndrome

The findings, published in the journal Nutrition Research, offer hope for millions worldwide suffering from the condition. In the US alone, nearly 40 per cent of adults are estimated to have metabolic syndrome

Eating a small handful of almonds every day could offer a natural and effective way to combat metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that sharply increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even dementia, according to a new study by US researchers.

The research team from Oregon State University (OSU) found that consuming just 2 ounces of almonds daily — roughly 45 nuts — showed significant improvements in markers of cardiometabolic and gut health among adults with metabolic syndrome.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrition Research, offer hope for millions worldwide suffering from the condition. In the US alone, nearly 40 per cent of adults are estimated to have metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is diagnosed when an individual presents at least three of the following risk factors: abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, low levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol, and high triglyceride levels. “Evidence suggests that people with metabolic syndrome are three times more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke and twice as likely to die from coronary heart disease compared to those without it,” said Emily Ho, director of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute. She emphasized that poor diet and physical inactivity are major contributors to the condition, but gut health and inflammation may also play key roles.

To explore dietary impact, the OSU research team designed a 12-week clinical trial involving individuals aged 35–60 with metabolic syndrome. Participants were divided into two groups. One group consumed 320 calories of almonds daily, while the other consumed an equal-calorie amount of crackers lacking the healthy fats, micronutrients, and antioxidants found in almonds. At both the 4-week and 12-week marks, blood samples from participants who ate almonds revealed a significant boost in vitamin E levels — a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Almonds are not only rich in vitamin E but also packed with polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, dietary fibre, polyphenols, magnesium, biotin, copper, and potassium — all nutrients known to support metabolic and heart health.

Notably, researchers observed a decline in total cholesterol, a reduction in LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and a decrease in waist circumference among almond-eaters — all key indicators of improving metabolic health.

Additionally, almond snacking appeared to reduce gut inflammation, further suggesting benefits for gut microbiome health.

“These results reinforce the idea that simple dietary changes can have powerful effects on health, particularly in people at higher risk of chronic diseases,” said Ho. While further research may be needed to explore long-term effects and broader population impact, this study adds to a growing body of evidence promoting nut consumption — particularly almonds — as a preventive nutritional strategy.

With metabolic syndrome also being increasingly linked to cognitive dysfunction and dementia, the results could have implications beyond cardiovascular risk, touching on overall brain health as well.

Experts suggest incorporating almonds into a balanced, whole-foods-based diet may be a safe and effective approach to improving metabolic outcomes — especially when combined with physical activity and lifestyle changes.