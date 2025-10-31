Parvathy Joins Don Palathara

This announcement comes at a dynamic phase in Parvathy’s career. She recently made headlines for leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and for reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since their collaboration on Maryan

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is set to star in filmmaker Don Palathara’s upcoming directorial venture, co-starring acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan. The project marks Parvathy’s first collaboration with both Palathara and Pothan, and she describes the opportunity as both liberating and creatively challenging.

Parvathy praised Palathara’s filmmaking style, saying, “Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating. His films are powerfully meditative.” She highlighted the director’s ability to invite reflection through cinema, which allows actors to immerse themselves fully into the experience.

“He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be. This is also incredibly challenging,” she explained, emphasizing the depth and subtlety required in his films.

Parvathy revealed that working with Don Palathara had long been on her professional wishlist. She added, “And to share the screen with Dileesh, someone whose creative sensitivity I’ve admired for years, feels like an opportunity to be a student again.” Her admiration for Pothan’s work underscores her excitement about the project and the collaborative environment it promises.

While plot details are still under wraps, the film is anticipated to be an emotionally intense drama, to be extensively shot across Kerala. Production is expected to commence soon, adding to the growing anticipation among cinema enthusiasts and Parvathy’s fans alike.

This announcement comes at a dynamic phase in Parvathy’s career. She recently made headlines for leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and for reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since their collaboration on Maryan.

Parvathy’s career began with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus in 2006, and she quickly gained critical acclaim with the Tamil romantic drama Poo in 2008. She rose to prominence with her performances in Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Charlie, earning widespread recognition for her nuanced portrayals of relatable and emotionally resonant characters.

Her performance in Take Off further cemented her standing as one of India’s most versatile actors, earning her the National Film Award – Special Mention. Parvathy has consistently chosen projects that challenge conventional narratives and explore the human experience with authenticity and sensitivity, qualities that align seamlessly with Don Palathara’s cinematic vision.

For Parvathy, the opportunity to work with a director like Palathara represents both an artistic and personal milestone. She described the experience as a chance to engage in deep creative exploration while collaborating with artists she deeply respects.

As anticipation builds for the project, audiences can expect a film that combines emotional intensity with reflective storytelling, anchored by Parvathy’s signature authenticity and Don Palathara’s meditative cinematic style. The collaboration promises to be a compelling addition to contemporary Indian cinema, highlighting the transformative power of performance and storytelling.