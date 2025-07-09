World Malayalee Council Ushers in New Era with Inspiring Leadership

Joining him at the forefront is Baby Mathew Somatheeram, the newly elected Global President and a stalwart of Kerala’s tourism industry

The World Malayalee Council (WMC) has entered a transformative chapter as its newly elected global office bearers for the 2025–2027 term took charge in a ceremonial swearing-in held at the Corniche Hotel in Sharjah.

The occasion marked not just a leadership transition, but a renewed commitment to WMC’s core vision of connecting minds, building global networks, and empowering Malayalees worldwide through unity, purpose, and service.

At the helm of this dynamic new team is Dr. Isaac John Pattaniparambil, a veteran journalist and community leader whose five-decade-long media journey in the UAE has inspired generations. As the newly appointed Global Chairman, Dr. Isaac brings to the role unparalleled experience, intellectual depth, and an unyielding passion for the diaspora. Currently the Managing Editor of Khaleej Times, the Gulf’s leading English-language daily, Dr. Isaac is widely respected as one of the most influential Indian journalists in the region. His appointment heralds a phase of visionary leadership grounded in integrity, inclusivity, and global perspective.

Dr. Isaac is no stranger to WMC. Having served earlier as Global Chairman and President (2012–2018), as well as Global Ambassador and Advisory Board Chair, he has been instrumental in shaping the organisation’s global footprint. Under his stewardship, WMC is poised to expand its outreach and deepen its impact across its 78 provinces in 30 countries.

Joining him at the forefront is Baby Mathew Somatheeram, the newly elected Global President and a stalwart of Kerala’s tourism industry. As Chairman of Somatheeram Resorts, Baby Mathew has long been celebrated for his contributions to Ayurveda tourism and sustainable hospitality. Within WMC, he has served with distinction in multiple roles and brings a rare combination of business acumen and grassroots empathy. His leadership promises to strengthen WMC’s engagement with youth, entrepreneurs, and development-focused initiatives across borders.

Also sworn in were Moosa Koya (General Secretary, Al Kobar), Thomas Chellath (Treasurer, Dallas), and Johnny Kuruvilla (Global Goodwill Ambassador, Muscat), alongside several other seasoned professionals and emerging leaders committed to WMC’s founding ideals. Dr. Sasi Nadakkal (Kollam) assumed charge as Vice President (Administration), further reinforcing the council’s robust leadership mix.

The grand occasion was witnessed by an array of dignitaries including former Kerala Home Minister and State Congress President Ramesh Chennithala, veteran diplomat Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan, former Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala P.H. Kurian, and Kerala MLA Sanjeev Joseph, all of whom praised the incoming leadership and pledged their support to WMC’s global mission.

WMC’s renewed leadership reflects the strength and diversity of the global Malayalee diaspora. From industrialists to innovators, from philanthropists to professionals, the new team embodies the values of unity, resilience, and visionary thinking. As part of the new term, WMC aims to deepen its presence in international forums, foster cross-cultural dialogue, promote professional excellence, and uplift communities through philanthropic and educational initiatives.

Notably, the new executive lineup also includes:

Advisory Board Chairman: Varghese Panackal

Vice Presidents: Charles Paul, Dominic Joseph, Rajneesh Babu, Cecily Jacob, Irfan Malik, T.K. Vijayan, Ancy Joy

Vice Chairmen: Shahul Hameed, C.U. Mathai, Sugathakumari, Killian Joseph, Abbas Chellath

Secretaries: C.A. Biju, Sam Joseph, Biju Chacko

Joint Treasurer: M.K. Ravindran

Women’s Forum: Esther Isaac (President), Anni Palliyath (Secretary), Jameela Gulam (Treasurer)

CNEC Chairman: Adv. Sudhakaran

Office bearers from various WMC provinces across continents also took their oath, affirming a shared pledge to unity, service, and global empowerment.

The event was skillfully coordinated by WMC Middle East’s leadership team led by Chairman Santosh Ketteth, President Vinesh Mohan, Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Treasurer Judin Fernandes, and Vice President Thomas Joseph.

As WMC embarks on this new journey under a revitalised leadership, it stands as a beacon for the global Malayalee community—a vibrant force that connects generations, uplifts the underrepresented, and celebrates the timeless spirit of Kerala on the world stage.