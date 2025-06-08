Selvaraghavan Hails Mohanlal’s Brilliance

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum became a massive commercial success upon its release earlier this year, breaking multiple records

Celebrated Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan, widely known for his intense storytelling and being actor Dhanush’s elder brother, expressed heartfelt admiration for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, praising his performance in the recent blockbuster ‘Thudarum’.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Selvaraghavan posted, “Brilliant Brilliant movie Thudarum is! Only @Mohanlal sir can pull off this film! What an actor! Mesmerised by the best actor in India!”

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum became a massive commercial success upon its release earlier this year, breaking multiple records. The film entered the history books of the Kerala box office by collecting over Rs 100 crore in the state alone.

Overwhelmed by the audience’s response, Mohanlal shared a heartfelt gratitude note. “I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum,” he wrote. “Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.”

The veteran actor continued, “Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.”

Mohanlal extended special thanks to director Tharun Moorthy, writer K.R. Sunil, and co-stars including Shobana, Renjith M, Binu Pappu, and others. “Thudarum was made with care, purpose, and truth,” he said. “To see it resonate so deeply is more than a reward. It is a true blessing.”

Excitement had been building around Thudarum even before its release, largely due to the return of Shobana opposite Mohanlal after 19 years. Their iconic pairing has previously lit up Malayalam classics such as Manichithrathazhu, Thenmavin Kombathu, and Mambazhakkalam.

Adding to the buzz, Thudarum marked Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th collaboration with Shobana. With music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Shaji Kumar, and editing by Shafeeque V B and Nishadh Yusuf, the film was both a visual and emotional triumph.