‘AalokNama’ Resonates on British Soil

Poet & lyricist Aalok Shrivastav’s show held in London & Birmingham; honored with the ‘Sahitya Gaurav Samman’

The cold air of London and Birmingham turned warm with a wave of literary fervor when renowned poet and lyricist Aalok Shrivastav presented his special show ‘AalokNama’. In front of hundreds of attendees, Aalok mesmerized the audience with his poems and stories.

Organized by Indian-origin doctors associated with the GRMC group in London, AalokNama featured nearly an hour-long session where Aalok beautifully weaved motivational stories and poetry together — a blend that deeply resonated with the literature-loving medical professionals present.

In Birmingham, hundreds of Indian-origin literature enthusiasts wholeheartedly appreciated the show during an event hosted by the prestigious literary organization ‘Geetanjali’, one of the UK’s oldest literary societies. The organization also honored Aalok Shrivastav with the ‘Sahitya Gaurav Samman’ (Literary Excellence Award) for his remarkable contribution to literature.

It is noteworthy that Aalok Shrivastav is also the first young ghazal poet to be felicitated at the British Parliament’s House of Commons.