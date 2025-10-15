BITSS hosts impactful discourse events in the UK

– Report by Asian Lite News

BITSS (British Indian Telugu Sankrithi Sangham), a socio-cultural diaspora organisation, has recently hosted one of the most influential Telugu orators and renowned Sahasravadhani Padma Shri Garikapati Narasimha Rao for discourses in Birmingham and London. More events are also in the pipeline in Manchester and other venues. It is the first time the revered poet and life coach has visited the UK for multi-city pravachanams, although he visited the UK last in 2008.

Thousands of attendees have thronged the venues to bask in his literary mastery and discourse blended with humour, devotion and philosophy. His Birmingham discourse was themed around moral and spiritual values and his London discourse was focused on what the diaspora community can do for dharmic (righteous) living and nation-building. Bhajans and classical dances were presented at the events demonstrating the efforts made towards art and culture.

During the London event at Nagrecha Hall in East London, the revered Guru made particular references to the propagation of performing arts, not using them for mere ornamental purposes but for the genuine upkeep of age-old heritage. In witty references, he reiterated on the dangers of AI if not used appropriately and gave a powerful clarion call to all NRIs to contribute their best to the originating country in different possible ways, by adopting villages and the like. Members of BITSS Team and volunteers were introduced by Suresh Mangalagiri and sponsors were acknowledged on the occasion.

Community paying respects to Garikapati garu

Volunteers and organising committee of BITSS

Young cultural ambassadors of Sanskruti Centre

Nava Vidha Bhakti presentation by Manju, Lakshmi, Ragasudha

Songs by Shivani Gollapalli

Songs by Jyothirmayi and Shalini

Birmingham Temple visit.jpg

Culturals at Birmingham event.jpg