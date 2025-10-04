Arab nations back Gaza peace plan

The US plan, comprising 20 points, has drawn support from a wide range of Arab and Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye, and Indonesia.

Qatar has voiced strong backing for the Gaza ceasefire plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump, urging all parties to seize the opportunity to halt the ongoing conflict and prevent further suffering of civilians in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, told Al Jazeera in an interview that the plan addresses the core goals set by mediators, focusing on ending the killings and halting displacement in Gaza.

Sheikh Mohammed confirmed that Doha had relayed the US-proposed plan, already supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to Hamas’s negotiating team and had discussed its broad terms with them. He acknowledged that while the proposal faces practical and implementation challenges, it primarily tackles the most urgent need: stopping the bloodshed while creating pathways for stability.

“Everyone agreed on stopping the war, preventing displacement, and the full withdrawal of the Israeli army. These are the three main, pivotal matters,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “The main focus is how to protect the people in Gaza. The directly responsible party for managing Gaza are the Palestinian people themselves.”

The announcement comes after Netanyahu formally apologised to Qatar for the killing of a Qatari citizen during an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month. The apology was conveyed in a joint call from Trump and Netanyahu at the White House.

The US plan, comprising 20 points, has drawn support from a wide range of Arab and Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye, and Indonesia. According to the plan, attacks in Gaza would cease immediately once agreed, and full humanitarian aid would be allowed into the territory. Turkiye has joined the Doha mediation team to collaborate closely on the initiative, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told reporters.

Under the ceasefire blueprint, all Israeli captives would be released within 72 hours of acceptance, followed by Israel’s release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas would step down, demilitarise, and receive amnesty for its members. An international force would temporarily oversee security and train local Palestinian police, while a technocratic Palestinian committee would manage interim governance. Sheikh Mohammed cautioned that details, including Israel’s withdrawal process and the structure of future Palestinian administration, still require clarification and formal international oversight, likely through the UN Security Council.

While Hamas has yet to issue an official response, Doha stated the group will examine the proposal responsibly. President Trump has given Hamas three to four days to respond, warning of serious consequences should they refuse.

The ceasefire push arrives amid an intensifying Israeli offensive in Gaza City, nearly two years into the conflict. Since October 7, 2023, Israeli operations have reportedly killed over 66,000 Palestinians and injured more than 168,000. Restrictions on aid have contributed to 453 hunger-related deaths, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

On Tuesday, eight Arab and Muslim nations—Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—issued a joint statement welcoming the Trump plan. The ministers praised Trump’s leadership and efforts to secure peace and prevent Israeli annexation of the West Bank. They outlined a vision for a comprehensive deal, including unrestricted humanitarian aid, prevention of displacement, release of hostages, security guarantees, full Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction of Gaza, and integration with the West Bank under a two-state framework.

The ministers emphasised the importance of partnership with the United States to ensure long-term regional stability and security, highlighting the urgent need for cooperation among all parties to seize this “momentum” and end the suffering in Gaza.