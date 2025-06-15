Iran Hits Israel

Following the launches, air defence sirens were activated, sending millions of residents to protected rooms and shelters for more than an hour.

Nearly 100 missiles were launched from Iran toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people, according to the Israeli military and the national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA). The MDA reported two people critically injured, two moderately, four lightly-moderately, while the remaining individuals suffered light injuries or trauma-related symptoms, including panic attacks.

Following the launches, air defence sirens were activated, sending millions of residents to protected rooms and shelters for more than an hour. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin said that most missiles were intercepted by the air defecse system or did not reach their target. He noted that the injuries reported occurred inside buildings, with several caused by shrapnel from intercepted missiles.