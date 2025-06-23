Fresh Israeli Raids Hit Iran

The strikes came shortly after Iran fired a missile at Israel before dawn and triggered air raid sirens across much of the country….reports Asian Lite News

Israel conducted a new wave of airstrikes on Iran early Monday, shortly after intercepting a missile fired from Iran, said the Israeli military.

The Israeli Air Force targetted what it described as “military infrastructure sites” in Iran’s Kermanshah province, striking surface-to-surface missile launch and storage facilities, the military said in a statement. More than 15 warplanes participated in the operation.

The strikes came shortly after Iran fired a missile at Israel before dawn and triggered air raid sirens across much of the country. The Israeli military said the missile was shot down, causing no casualties or damage.

The Iranian attack followed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of a possible regime change in Iran, as US bombers and submarines carried out heavy strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first reaction following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, said that the punishment for Israel, referred to as the “Zionist enemy,” will continue.

Calling the attacks “a big crime,” Khamenei warned of retaliation.

Talking to X, he stated, “The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished, and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”

The US strikes followed Israeli attacks launched on June 13 on various targets in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that Israel would press ahead with its operations. “Israel will continue to operate at full tilt in both Iran and Gaza,” he said, vowing not to be “dragged into a war of attrition.”

“We will not stop this historic operation before we achieve our goals,” Netanyahu stated.

Meanwhile, several reports cited that, a day after US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Iranian parliament voted in support of closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. Any final decision on retaliation, however, will rest with the country’s Supreme National Security Council..

The US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites — dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer” – in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz mark the first direct involvement of America in the escalating crisis between Iran and Israel.