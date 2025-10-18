Kerala CM, Bahrain Deputy PM discuss boosting ties

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Bahrain visit deepens Kerala’s engagement with the Gulf, focusing on trade, investment, and diaspora welfare as both sides reaffirm shared interests in development and cultural exchange.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, in Manama on Friday to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen Kerala’s engagement with the Gulf region.

The meeting, held during Vijayan’s ongoing multi-country Gulf tour, focused on expanding trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between Kerala and Bahrain. Also present were Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Indian Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob, and Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali.

Officials said the discussions touched on opportunities in commerce, tourism, and education. The Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister commended the contribution of Indian expatriates—particularly Keralites—to Bahrain’s development, calling them a “bridge of friendship” between the two regions.

Chief Minister Vijayan thanked Bahrain’s leadership for its longstanding support of the Malayali community and reiterated Kerala’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships that directly benefit its diaspora and economy. He also invited Bahraini investors to explore emerging opportunities in Kerala, especially in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Highlighting Kerala’s social and economic development strides, Vijayan said the state aims to position itself as a global partner in innovation and sustainable growth. “Our diaspora is Kerala’s greatest strength,” he said, noting that Kerala’s global outreach is built on its people’s reputation for hard work and professionalism.

The meeting formed part of Vijayan’s broader Gulf engagement tour, which includes stops in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. The initiative seeks to bolster Kerala’s global visibility, attract investment, and deepen ties with the 35-lakh-strong Malayali diaspora in the Gulf.

Vijayan is also scheduled to attend the “Keralites Meet 2025” organised by the Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam, Loka Kerala Sabha, and the Malayalam Mission — a key event celebrating the state’s cultural and economic links with Bahrain.

The visit underscores Kerala’s proactive diplomacy in the Gulf, blending diaspora outreach with economic diplomacy and international collaboration.