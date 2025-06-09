India,Belgium Strengthen Ties

India and Belgium share dynamic cooperation in several domains, including trade and investment, green energy, advanced technologies, pharmaceuticals, the diamond sector, and robust people-to-people contacts

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, welcoming the European nation’s support and solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.

During the wide-ranging bilateral discussions in Brussels, the two leaders reaffirmed the traditionally warm and friendly relations between India and Belgium, underpinned by a strong and expanding economic partnership.

“Pleased to meet DPM and FM Maxime Prevot at the start of my visit to Belgium. Welcomed Belgium’s support and solidarity in combatting terrorism. Appreciated the strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India-EU partnership. Also held wide-ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence and security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility,” Jaishankar posted on social media platform X after the meeting.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to France, the European Union, and Belgium from June 8 to 14. The trip is aimed at further deepening India’s relations with key European partners and giving fresh impetus to ongoing cooperation across multiple areas of strategic and economic interest.

While in Belgium, Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior Belgian leadership and interact with members of the Indian community, who form an important link between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on Monday, said, “India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year.”

As part of his EU engagements, Jaishankar will participate in a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas. He will also meet top officials from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides engaging with think tanks and media representatives.

The second leg of Jaishankar’s visit will take him to France, where he will hold bilateral talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. He will also travel to Marseille to take part in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, a new platform aimed at strengthening India’s engagement with the region.

“India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues,” the MEA noted.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with senior French leadership and continue his outreach to think tanks and the media during his stay in France.