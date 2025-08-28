Pontiff pleads as Gaza burns

Pope Leo XIV’s plea for a permanent Gaza ceasefire, protection of civilians, and release of hostages adds urgency as Israel readies new assault on famine-stricken territory.

Pope Leo XIV has issued one of his strongest appeals yet for peace in Gaza, urging Israel to halt its military campaign and condemning the “collective punishment” of Palestinians. Speaking at his weekly audience in the Vatican on Wednesday, the pontiff pleaded for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the protection of civilians in line with international law.

The American-born Pope’s call was met with applause twice as he addressed thousands gathered inside the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall. His plea came as Israel prepares to widen its offensive into Gaza City, a territory already devastated by famine and displacement after nearly two years of war.

“I beg for a permanent ceasefire to be reached, the safe entry of humanitarian aid to be facilitated and humanitarian law to be fully respected,” Leo declared, warning against the indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of Gaza’s population.

The Pope also called on Hamas to release the remaining 50 hostages believed to be held in Gaza since the October 2023 attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken captive. While most hostages have been released through earlier ceasefire deals, Israeli officials believe only around 20 are still alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that pressing ahead with an assault on Gaza City is the surest way to weaken Hamas and secure the return of captives. Yet critics — including the families of hostages — fear that such an escalation will only increase the danger to those still held. Despite talk of ceasefire negotiations, Israel has yet to send a team to discuss proposals currently on the table.

The Vatican’s intervention came amid a rare show of unity from Christian leaders in Jerusalem. In a joint statement, Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III announced that clergy in Gaza would remain in their churches with hundreds of civilians refusing to evacuate. They warned that any forced movement of the weak, sick and malnourished would amount to a “death sentence.”

The Holy Family Catholic Church and the Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church have both sheltered families, children, the elderly, and the disabled throughout the war. Pope Leo has remained in close contact with Gaza’s parish priest, offering solidarity and support to those trapped inside, alongside nuns from Mother Teresa’s Sisters of Charity.

The pontiff’s latest intervention also echoed his broader message on displacement and exile. Only last week, he insisted that “all peoples, even the smallest and weakest, must be respected by the powerful in their identity and rights, especially the right to live in their own lands.”

That message appears directed not just at Gaza but also at Israel’s controversial proposals for relocating Palestinians abroad. Netanyahu has said Gaza’s population could move voluntarily to other nations, but human rights groups warn such plans risk turning temporary displacement into permanent exile. For Palestinians, the fear is that once forced out, they will never be allowed back.