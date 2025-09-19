Sheikh Mohammed hails UAE work model

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hails UAE’s federal governance as a global model, urging his team to deliver record-breaking success, enhance citizens’ wellbeing, and reinforce the nation’s global leadership.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future set the stage this week for the annual gathering of the UAE’s leadership team, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed the country’s determination to set ever-higher benchmarks in government performance.

Joined by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE’s progress in developing a government model that has become a global reference point. Over recent years, the federal system has seen breakthroughs across multiple sectors, especially in services designed to improve the daily lives of citizens.

Calling for renewed energy and focus, Sheikh Mohammed directed his team to make the current year the most successful to date in terms of government outcomes and achievements. He stressed that these results must align with the UAE’s federal strategic priorities while also driving forward its long-term national ambitions.

“For over 25 years, our national team has achieved major milestones, managing and delivering landmark federal, local, and global initiatives and projects that have strengthened the UAE’s global leadership and served our people,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed also voiced optimism for the future, declaring that the UAE’s ambitions are “boundless.” He underscored that progress across all sectors remains essential not only for boosting prosperity and global competitiveness but also for enhancing the wellbeing and quality of life of citizens.

Central to his remarks was the recognition of his team’s role in shaping the nation’s success. “We have the best team in the world, a team distinguished by its capabilities, determination, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to serving the homeland. This is a team that knows no impossible,” he added.

The annual gathering brought together senior government leaders to assess achievements, review major development projects, and set fresh goals. Discussions focused on strengthening the agility of the federal government model, which has been widely praised for its ability to innovate policies, legislation, and strategies in response to changing global dynamics.

Attention was also given to the UAE’s forward-looking agenda across developmental, social, and humanitarian sectors, with an emphasis on sustaining momentum in line with the country’s vision of global leadership.

By positioning itself as a pioneer in governance, Sheikh Mohammed reiterated, the UAE will continue to offer a model for efficiency, innovation, and resilience, shaping a future where government is not only responsive but also transformative.