UK Showcases Emirati Talent

In a landmark celebration of cultural diplomacy, the Abu Dhabi Festival, in collaboration with the Peace and Prosperity Trust (PPT), premiered an exceptional gala concert at Kensington Palace on June 6. Featuring a stellar lineup of Emirati and international artists, the event marked a major milestone in the Festival’s expanding ‘Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad’ programme.

The gala highlighted the Festival’s mission to nurture cultural capacities and promote global collaboration through music. The concert was the culmination of a three-week UK Artist Residency Programme supported by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), during which Emirati artists underwent intensive training, rehearsals, and seminars across prestigious British music institutions.

Blending Emirati traditions with global influences, the concert served as a powerful testament to the value of cultural exchange. At its heart was the world premiere of Ruins of Time, a newly commissioned work by acclaimed Emirati composer Ihab Darwish. Known for his efforts to project the UAE’s cultural identity to global audiences, Darwish’s composition formed a poignant centerpiece.

The evening also showcased mezzo-soprano Fatima Al Hashimi, who delivered stirring renditions of pieces by Saint-Saëns, Mozart, and Jule Styne, while baritone Ahmed Al Hosani captivated the audience with works by De Curtis and Bizet. The performers were joined by international musicians from the PPT, all under the baton of Toby Purser, Artistic Director of the Trust.

Held under the patronage and in the presence of HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, the concert was a symbol of deepening cultural ties between the UAE and UK. It followed the success of ADMAF’s pioneering ‘Arts @ Embassies’ event at the UAE Embassy in London on May 22, where the three Emirati artists shared insights on heritage, innovation, and identity in a dynamic panel discussion.

Founder of ADMAF and the Abu Dhabi Festival, Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, hailed both events as opening a new chapter in cultural diplomacy. “This performance reflects our vision to promote knowledge exchange, cultural dialogue, and the global presentation of Emirati artistic and musical achievements, consolidating the UAE’s position as a creative hub,” she said.

She emphasized the concert’s alignment with ADMAF’s longstanding collaboration with British cultural institutions, adding, “Culture enhances the depth and strength of diplomatic relations. The arts are a bridge that unites us, creating bonds that transcend borders.”

Rajai Khouri, Founder of PPT, praised the Kensington Palace concert as a historic first for the Trust and ADMAF. “It was the first collaboration with Emirati artists and featured the world premiere of a piece by Ihab Darwish created specially for this occasion. What began as a modest idea — a fusion of opera and Arabic music — has evolved into a cultural brand of its own,” he said.

Highlighting the diverse backgrounds of the performers, Khouri added, “Tonight’s concert showcased six artists, each at different stages of their careers, brought together by a shared dedication to excellence.”

Since 2007, ADMAF has championed numerous cross-cultural initiatives inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Through its partnership with PPT and other institutions, the Festival continues to position Emirati talent on the global stage, shaping the international cultural dialogue for years to come.