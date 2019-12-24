He said journalists, judiciary and Bharat Mata would give Modi a befitting reply for suppressing students’ voices by using brute force … reports Asian Lite News

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here on Monday cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against playing with the Constitution and said, “If you do so, people will come out to stop you”.

He said journalists, judiciary and Bharat Mata would give Modi a befitting reply for suppressing students’ voices by using brute force.

On the Prime Minister’s remark that protesters razing public properties could be identified by their clothes, Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole country recognises the Prime Minister by his clothes as he wears a Rs 2 crore suit.”

Alleging that the Prime Minister was pressurising the judiciary, the media and the business, the Wayanad MP said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were trained at dividing people on the basis of community.

Pointing to the poor state of economy, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister must answer how the growth rate had come down from 9 per cent to 4 per cent.

Earlier in the day, he along with several party workers and leaders, including Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, staged a sit-in at Rajghat in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Leadres like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, A.K. Antony, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal too joined the protest.

They begun the protest with a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Venugopal said there was widespread resentment against the recent actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, The people were demanding restoration and maintainance of the sanctity of rights guaranteed by the Constitution.