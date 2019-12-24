The US is a strategic partner for Ukraine in defence and security fields, providing the biggest support for the country since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine in April 2014 … reports Asian Lite News

The US national defence policy bill for fiscal year 2020 has authorised $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, the US embassy in Kiev said on Twitter.

“The National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump strengthens US security assistance to Ukraine and reaffirms strong bipartisan US support to Ukraine,” the US embassy in Kiev said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the Bill after it was approved by the Congress, Xinhua reported.

The US is a strategic partner for Ukraine in defence and security fields, providing the biggest support for the country since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine in April 2014.