UAE leaders congratulate Pope Francis on Christmas expressing best wishes for peace and tolerance around the world … reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on the occasion of Christmas, expressing best wishes for peace and tolerance around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to Pope Francis.