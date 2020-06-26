An earthquake hit a a town in western Turkey on Friday. The quake was reported to be of 5.5 Magnitude in the Richter Scale.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage, Arab News reported.

The earthquake was centered in the town of Saruhanli, in Manisa province, at a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), the government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

Mayor Besim Dutlulu told HaberTurk that residents left their homes in panic but there were no reports of casualties.

The quake came a day after another tremor, measuring 5.4, shook the eastern province of Van, near the border with Iran, slightly injuring five people and damaging homes.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

