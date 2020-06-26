A UAE aid plane carrying 6 metric tons of medical supplies took off to Iraqi Kurdistan to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 6,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, said: “The dispatch of the additional medical aid aircraft today is a testimony of the UAE’s continued support for the brotherly Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields.”

The UAE had earlier sent an aid plane containing 6 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraqi Kurdistan on May 28th to support its efforts to contain COVID-19. The aid benefited more than 6,000 healthcare workers to strengthen efforts to contain the virus’ spread.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 980 metric tons of aid to 68 countries, supporting more than 980,000 medical professionals in the process.

Also Read: Lack Of Aid May Starve Children In Yemen: UNICEF

Also Read: UAE Sends COVID-19 Aid To Iraq

Advertisements

