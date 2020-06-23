The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said that an attack launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia, targeting civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed. COL Turki Al-Malki said that eight bomb-laden UAVs were brought down on Monday evening, by Joint Coalition forces

He added that there were three ballistic missiles from Sa’dah governorate toward the Kingdom. The Coalition intercepted two ballistic missiles toward Najran and one ballistic missile toward Jazan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These terrorist attempts by the terrorist Houthi militia, and previous terrorist attempts, that target innocent civilians, civilian objects and residential area threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians and is flagrant defiance of the customary International Humanitarian Law, it was reported

The continuation of these terrorist, hostile acts using bomb-laden UAVs is viewed as an expression of the extreme ideology of the militia.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition also said that it will continue to apply and implement all necessary measures to protect innocent civilians, and rigorous and appropriate operational procedures to stop these acts of terror in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law.

