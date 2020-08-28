The British independent global standard “Opensignal” company for analyzing consumer mobile experience reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is leading the Fifth-Generation (5G) countries in terms of network coverage and speed across the globe.

Globally, 5G users in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have experienced the fastest average download speed with a download speed of 414.2 Mbps, a speed that surpasses the second place (S. Korea) by 32%.

The report covered three aspects (all topped by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), namely: Fifth Generation (G5) speeds, general speeds for G4 and G5 technologies, and G5 coverage, reports official news agency SPA.

Moreover, the country also topped the general speeds (4G and 5G) with an average download speed of 144.5 Mbps, a speed that surpasses the second place (Canada) by 60% in determining the average speeds of an Internet connection through the 5G network in all countries across the globe.

The report stated that the coverage of the 5G networks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at a coverage rate of more than 34%, which reflects the spread and strength of the 5G coverage at the level of the Kingdom.

It also pointed out that the speeds of the 5G in the Kingdom exceeded the speeds of the 4G by 14 times, which is the highest increase among the leading countries in the deployment of the 5G globally.

Also Read: School year: Saudi proposes distance learning mechanism

Advertisements

