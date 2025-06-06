‘UAE leads global fight against plastic waste’

UAE accelerates its fight against plastic pollution with a bold single-use plastic ban and expanded environmental policies to safeguard natural ecosystems for future generations



The United Arab Emirates continues to lead the charge in combating plastic pollution, both within its borders and on the global stage, said Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in a statement marking World Environment Day on June 5. The UAE’s commitment to environmental protection draws inspiration from the vision of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised the vital connection between a healthy environment and a prosperous society.

Dr. Al Dahak highlighted the nation’s unwavering dedication to preserving its natural heritage, envisioning a future where ecosystems flourish and life on land and at sea is safeguarded. “We build this legacy together as a community,” she said.

This year’s World Environment Day theme, Beat Plastic Pollution, calls for urgent collective action to tackle one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. In response, the UAE is rolling out a comprehensive plan to manage plastic use effectively. Beginning January 1, 2026, the country will enforce a complete ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastic products. This bold move follows the initial phase launched in 2024, which prohibited plastic bags. The step-by-step strategy illustrates the UAE’s firm resolve to eliminate waste and pollution from its systems.

The Minister also highlighted Clean Rivers, an initiative under Erth Zayed Philanthropies, designed to combat plastic pollution in river ecosystems. This project empowers local communities and encourages innovative approaches to create waterways free from plastic waste, aligning with the UAE’s broader global efforts.

At the heart of these efforts lies the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy, a key driver of sustainable transformation. This policy focuses on optimising resource use across critical sectors including green infrastructure, transportation, manufacturing, and responsible food production and consumption. Dr. Al Dahak explained that reducing plastic waste, promoting sustainable packaging solutions, and enhancing recycling capabilities are among the policy’s top priorities. The UAE is also committed to managing hazardous waste rigorously and cutting plastic waste at every stage.

“Let us become active agents of change, leading a powerful movement towards thriving communities, and a vibrant, resilient environment. Let us protect the land and the sea that are so integral to our lives, for ourselves, our loved ones, and for generations to come.”

-Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment

Dr. Al Dahak called on all members of society to take personal responsibility in this mission. “Each of us can play a leading role in realising our nation’s vision by eliminating unnecessary plastic from our daily lives,” she said. “Let us become active agents of change, driving a powerful movement towards resilient communities and a vibrant environment. We must protect our land and seas—for ourselves, for future generations, and for the wellbeing of all life.”

Concluding her message, Dr. Al Dahak urged a renewed focus on preserving the ecosystems that sustain life on Earth. She noted that the Beat Plastic Pollution theme is not just a slogan but a call to action for everyone. “Together, we can build a brighter, greener future for all,” she affirmed.

The UAE’s ongoing and future initiatives reinforce its position as a global leader in environmental stewardship, setting a benchmark for innovation, policy, and community engagement in tackling the critical issue of plastic pollution