70,000 Gaza kids starve

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has raised alarm over a staggering surge in child malnutrition. According to the agency, over 70,000 Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition, with current aid deliveries falling drastically short of needs.

Amid worsening conditions, WFP warned that any further escalation of conflict could paralyse relief operations altogether, deepening the plight of civilians—especially children, the elderly, and vulnerable groups. “The quantity and diversity of aid reaching Gaza are dangerously inadequate,” the agency stated, adding that supply chains remain heavily disrupted.

On the ground, the human toll continues to rise. Palestinian medical sources reported that 70 Palestinians were killed and nearly 190 injured within 24 hours due to continued Israeli bombardment. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also issued a condemnation over the targeting of media workers, confirming that 225 journalists have lost their lives since the conflict erupted.



UAE aid rolls in

In the face of these dire circumstances, the United Arab Emirates continues to play a key humanitarian role. A new aid convoy carrying 1,039 tonnes of essential food supplies and flour has entered Gaza under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.” This convoy is expected to benefit approximately 1.3 million Palestinians, many of whom have been displaced or cut off from basic necessities. The UAE’s latest shipment includes support for 31 local bakeries, helping maintain the production of bread—often the only reliable source of sustenance for many families. Emirati officials say their ongoing assistance underlines the country’s “unwavering commitment” to the Palestinian people during one of their darkest hours.

Yet as aid efforts continue, diplomatic efforts have suffered a serious setback. In a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, the United States on Wednesday vetoed a draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid. The resolution, tabled by the ten elected members of the Council, received 14 out of 15 votes—with only the US voting against it.

China’s UN envoy Fu Cong described the veto as a devastating blow to the hopes of Palestinians. “The United States has once again abused its veto power, extinguishing the glimmer of hope for the people in Gaza,” he said, accusing Washington of shielding Israel from accountability.

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the situation in Gaza was “intolerable” and called Israeli restrictions on aid “unjustifiable and inhumane.” She further criticised the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a US-run and Israeli-approved aid scheme—for resulting in the deaths of Palestinians desperate to access food and supplies.

“The Israeli government says it has opened up aid access with this new system. But Palestinians desperate to feed their families have been killed as they try to reach the very few permitted sites,” Woodward said, echoing calls for independent investigations and an immediate end to restrictions on humanitarian operations.

Algerian envoy Amar Bendjama called the veto “a mirror that reflects the agony of multilateralism.” He stressed that the resolution represented not just diplomatic policy, but a message of solidarity to Palestinians: “You are not alone.”

Pakistan’s representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, offered one of the sharpest rebukes, describing the veto as “a moral stain” and “a green light for continued annihilation.” He warned that the Council’s failure to act would be remembered not as a mere diplomatic lapse but as complicity in a humanitarian catastrophe.

While diplomatic paralysis persists, conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. With thousands displaced, medical infrastructure shattered, and food supplies vanishing, calls for immediate international action have never been more urgent. Yet with the Security Council again deadlocked, the future for over two million besieged Palestinians remains perilously uncertain.