Two Pakistan Rangers officials and a civilian were killed in a blast in Sindh province on Friday, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Lunjar, the blast took place in the city of Ghotki near a Rangers van that was parked in a market, reports Dawn news.

At least three people were also injured in the blast.

It is not yet clear if the attack was targeted.

The nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

