Based on initial agreements between the militants and the Kabul government, the intra-Afghan negotiations will be held in Doha, sources said on Sunday.

The sources close to the Taliban, did not mention the time of the negotiations. It said it has been agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners from the Afghan government’s custody ahead of the talks, reports TOLO News.

“There is more possibility that the talks will be held in Qatar,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.

“I think Americans are firm in their commitment on the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 prisoners (of the Afghan government).”

The Afghan government has said that, to date, 2,710 Taliban prisoners have been released.

The Taliban, on the other hand, has released 458 prisoners who the group claims are government forces members, according to information shared by the group.

The Afghan government, meanwhile, has said that it wa prepared to send its delegation to the intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The Afghan government has taken important steps in this process.

“The negotiation team of the Afghan government is ready to enter the talks and we have a strong national consensus for the peace process,” presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Sunday.

